Durban cop removed from the Jacques Pauw probe

The investigating officer in the case against The President’s Keepers author Jacques Pauw and fellow investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh has been removed from the investigation.

The removal of Colonel Reuben Govender from the case was communicated to the two journalists’ lawyer‚ Willem de Klerk‚ by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police authorities on Tuesday.

Govender had asked Pauw and Myburgh to report to the Durban North police station on Wednesday.

Pauw said he and Myburgh had been in negotiations with Govender for the past two weeks.

“He did not want to say if he had a warrant for our arrest‚” Pauw said.