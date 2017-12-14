Accountant nabbed in R460 million fraud case
A 43-year-old Boksburg woman has for 13 years allegedly lived a life many can only dream of – thanks to an ingenious scheme in which she allegedly managed to pay herself around R460-million.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation‚ the Hawks‚ swooped on her home on Wednesday and seized millions of rand worth of jewellery and luxury cars and motorcycles.
According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu the woman was employed as an accountant with multi-national medical equipment supplier Medtronic‚ based in Midrand.
She was arrested on Wednesday‚ and is due to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Friday on charges of fraud‚ theft and money laundering.
So this lady bought most of the block. She ran a security company, beauty palour from here aswell. #Sabcnews #R460milfraud pic.twitter.com/lsVek6H23e— mahlako steph komane (@saneliswak) December 13, 2017
According to Mulamu the woman‚ who has not yet been named‚ allegedly duplicated payments to legitimate clients and service providers‚ paying money directly into her deceased husband’s bank account.
“The Hawks attached the suspect’s eleven luxurious vehicles‚ including three Range Rovers‚ a Porsche‚ and motorbikes‚ seven immovable properties with furniture and appliances‚ and jewellery worth over R12-million‚ which was emptied from five safes in the house‚” Mulamu said.
Cars being seized. So far it's 3 Rang rovers, a Porsche and double cable. #R460milfraud #Sabcnews pic.twitter.com/NlgrRL5B0d— mahlako steph komane (@saneliswak) December 13, 2017
TimesLIVE understands that the majority of the properties are in the same street in Boksburg.
“She is quite brilliant‚ actually‚” a police officer close to the investigation said.
“In the one garage we found dozens of expensive luggage‚ all empty. They travelled the world."
The lovely luggage. #Sabcnews #SABCNews #R460milfraud pic.twitter.com/G6uKqrWWuo— mahlako steph komane (@saneliswak) December 13, 2017
"It looks like they would wake up one morning and just decide to go to Mauritius and take their toothbrush and facecloth only. Then they would come back with this grand luggage filled with expensive stuff.”
After the woman resigned‚ the company’s new accountant picked up on a name for a client in the internal accounting system that the new person did not recognise‚ the SABC reported.
After a brief investigation it was found that the woman’s surname was the same as that of the account holder‚ her late husband.
The information was handed to the Hawks in October 2017.
More of the seized Jewelry #sabcnews #R460milfraud #SABCnews pic.twitter.com/xBf2kQ0Wg1— mahlako steph komane (@saneliswak) December 13, 2017
According to Medtronic’s website‚ the various groups in the company made around $29-billion in revenue this year.
At current exchange rates of R13.49 to the dollar‚ the company made around R390-billion this year alone – which could explain why she allegedly managed to steal so much for so long without getting caught.
