South Africa

Casac wants Concourt to decide on Nxasana’s golden handshake

14 December 2017 - 16:57 By Ernest Mabuza
Mxolisi Nxasana will now run the NPA
Mxolisi Nxasana will now run the NPA
Image: GCIS

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has asked the Constitutional Court to hear the confirmation proceedings on the appointment of a new National Director of Public Prosecutions urgently.

On Friday‚ the high court in Pretoria court declared as invalid the termination of the appointment of Mxolisi Nxasana as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

It also set aside the appointment of Nxasana’s successor Shaun Abrahams.

The court also ordered that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint a new NDPP within 60 days.

Zuma has applied to the full bench of the high court for leave to appeal Friday’s judgment in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Casac on Thursday also filed a notice with the high court to oppose Zuma’s application.

In its affidavit on Thursday before the Constitutional Court‚ Casac said the National Prosecuting Authority -- under the leadership of the NDPP -- would in the coming months take important decisions about the prosecution of Zuma.

The Supreme Court of Appeal in October confirmed a high court order made last year that the decision in 2009 to discontinue the prosecution of Zuma on corruption charges was invalid.

Abrahams thereafter gave Zuma a chance to make representations on whether he should be prosecuted. Abrahams recently extended the deadline for Zuma to the end of January.

“It is important that these decisions be taken under the leadership of an NDPP whose independence is beyond question‚” Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo said.

Naidoo said Abrahams’ independence was suspect in the light of the high court’s ruling that the president employed an unconstitutional manoeuvre and unlawfully spent R17m of public money to oust Nxasana and replace him with Abrahams.

“Accordingly‚ any decision taken by Mr Abrahams concerning the prosecution of President Zuma will be reasonably suspected of bias and subject to potential challenge. Yet it is also vital that a final decision on President Zuma’s prosecution is taken as soon as possible‚” Naidoo said.

The Freedom under Law also filed an affidavit in which it aligned itself with the founding affidavit by Casac and asked for the same relief sought in that application.

READ MORE

Nadel appalled by state of affairs at NPA

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel) says it is appalled by the state of affairs within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
News
3 hours ago

Zuma's appeal will fail: CASAC

The Council for the Advancement of SA Constitution (CASAC) is confident that President Jacob Zuma’s appeal against the high court ruling declaring ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Zuma to appeal ruling on Ramaphosa public prosecutions appointment

President Jacob Zuma has filed court papers‚ outlining why is he is appealing a ruling that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa should appoint a new ...
Politics
8 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Casac wants Concourt to decide on Nxasana’s golden handshake South Africa
  2. Cape Law Society concerned at attacks on judiciary South Africa
  3. Groote Schuur transplant programme breathes again South Africa
  4. Robbers jump from fourth floor in bid to evade capture South Africa
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Faces of men accused of Hannah Cornelius' murder revealed for first time
Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
X