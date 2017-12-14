President Jacob Zuma has filed court papers‚ outlining why is he is appealing a ruling that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa should appoint a new national director of public prosecutions‚ eNCA reported on Thursday.

The High Court in Pretoria last week ruled that the appointment of current prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams was invalid and that Zuma could not select his replacement‚ given that the president is conflicted. Zuma himself faces possible prosecution on 783 corruption-related charges.

The court gave Ramaphosa 30 days to find a replacement for Abrahams.

The ruling stemmed from an application lodged by several civil groups‚ who had questioned a golden handshake given to Abrahams's predecessor Mxolisi Nxasana. The court agreed that the financial settlement given to Nxasana was irregular.