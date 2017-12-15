Massive accident shuts N3 freeway between Joburg and Durban

The accident took place on the Durban-bound lanes‚ but has affected the entire road.

It is unclear how many people have been injured‚ or how long the scene will take to clear.

The first notification of the accident was posted on the official N3 Toll Concession Twitter account shortly after 4am. Eight hours earlier the Concession had warned of misty conditions at Van Reenen’s.

An update at 5.20 on the @N3Route account said: “Entire road closed. All traffic stacked. Please be cautious.”

The December 16 weekend is one of the biggest and busiest in Durban‚ and is usually the first weekend when visitors from other parts of the country flock to the coastal city.

This is a developing story and will be updated.