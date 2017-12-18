A little boy in Johannesburg is living with one of the rarest conditions in the world.

He is highly prone to cancer‚ battles to walk‚ has a thickened left ventricle wall in his heart and a super-fast metabolism that once saw him wake up shortly after a general anaesthetic had been administered.

Eight-year-old Aidan is living with Costello Syndrome (CS)‚ one of three known cases in South Africa and only about 300 worldwide. He was diagnosed when he was 18 months old.

The genetic disorder affects many parts of the body‚ has no cure and is regarded as “life-limiting”. It is characterised by delayed development and mental progression‚ distinctive facial features‚ unusually flexible joints‚ and loose folds of extra skin‚ especially on the hands and feet.

Raising Aidan has become a full-time job for his mother‚ Melissa Botha. She is baking her way to keeping him alive by selling a patented cupcake mix and ready-baked cupcakes through the Raising Aidan Foundation.

Aidan’s monthly medical and related costs‚ including attending a school for children with special needs‚ amount to around R35‚000.

“He is very prone to cancer‚ so I scan his tummy every three months for tumours. When he is older‚ the risk of bladder cancer increases‚” she said.

He has a thickened left ventricle wall in his heart. Costello Syndrome kids also tend not to produce their own growth hormone. This affects their entire system‚ especially sleep.

“His metabolism‚ we suspect‚ works about 50% faster. Because of this‚ he’s woken up during anaesthetic before with an MRI‚ medication has been quite useless at times‚ and he eats enough to feed an elephant most days‚” Botha said.

In his short life span Aidan has undergone 14 general anaesthetics‚ three MRI scans and had Botox injections in his feet in an attempt to lengthen his tendons and had surgery to his spine.