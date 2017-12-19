Cosas wants 21 as new age restriction on alcohol and tobacco consumption

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) has called for the age restriction on alcohol and tobacco consumption to be increased to 21.

The student organisation has also rejected calls for marijuana to be legalised “until the government intensifies the police force to ensure no illegal consumption of the substance will take place”.

“Young people who are at the age of 18 are either in high school or in institutions of higher learning and training and should not be allowed to consume alcohol nor tobacco. Due to the fact that both substances are addictive and have a negative impact in the lives of young people‚” Cosas said in a statement.

“These substances make it hard for young people to achieve academic excellence and are part of the cause of high school dropout. The consumption age of these substances should be increased to 21 and the government should work twice as hard to prevent the consumption of these substances.”

The organisation has called for the prosecution of those found to be consuming alcohol and tobacco below the age of 21.

“Those found to be participating in such activities should be found and prosecuted. The justice system must give harsh sentences … because they seek to destroy the future of South Africa.”