Politics

'We are ready for Ramaphosa!' sing Soweto residents

19 December 2017 - 08:13 By Mpho Sibanyoni
Delegates react after the announcement of the new ANC president during the 54th ANC National Elective Conference held at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 18 December 2018.
Delegates react after the announcement of the new ANC president during the 54th ANC National Elective Conference held at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 18 December 2018.
Image: Masi Losi

"We are ready … We are ready for Ramaphosa!"

This was one of the songs sung on Monday night by residents of a Soweto township where a house belonging to Cyril Ramaphosa's sister is located.

The songs celebrated his victory after a political drubbing of his opponent Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to become party president.

Community members of the township Chiawelo descended on the house in large numbers to dance‚ sing struggle songs‚ blow vuvuzelas‚ play music from their cars‚ rev car engines and even remix Dlamini-Zuma's campaign song.

"On your marks‚ get set‚ we're ready for Ramaphosa‚" they belted out.

WATCH | The moment Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race

Watch the moment Cyril Ramaphosa was named as the ANC’s new president at the national elective conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on Monday night.
Politics
22 hours ago

So packed was Mhlaba Street that a number of police officers had to cordon it off while keeping an eye on the celebrations.

The residents continued to make merry as drinks flowed.

"U Cyril lo‚ abamaziyo‚ abazanga bambona."

Earlier on the residents had burst into rapturous joy when it was announced that he had trounced Dlamini-Zuma to become ANC president.

After 9pm the energy started dying down‚ as the singing was replaced by conversations and residents started dispersing.

Retired school principal Stella Nemukula‚ whose late husband used to teach Ramaphosa at Tshilidzi Primary in Chiawelo‚ said: "What I like is that Cyril‚ when he sees me‚ he always gives me respect and honour. I've worked with him as a principal of a school in an adopt-a-school project for Shanduka (a company founded by Ramaphosa)."

Nemukula‚ whose husband died in 2008‚ said Cyril has always been humble and respected people‚ to the extent that everybody who knew him in the township wished him luck.

"We were praying all along so that he could succeed in this elective conference‚" she said.

Power barons real winners in ANC presidential race

It took Cyril Ramaphosa 20 years to ascend to the position he had always desired.
Opinion & Analysis
21 hours ago

Felicia Nkuna‚ a neighbour of Ivy Ramaphosa‚ Cyril's sister‚ said she was happy about his victory.

"I'm feeling very excited because I've been waiting for a very long time for him to become party president‚" she said.

Another neighbour said: "I feel great and perfect that Cyril has become ANC president. We are all the way behind him."

She said Cyril should focus on creating jobs because a large number of people were unemployed‚ roaming the streets and being involved in criminal activities.

Nkateko Mashele said the election of Cyril was long overdue.

"It took forever. However‚ we are excited because his election is going to boost the economy of our country … because the country will start attracting investments and jobs would be created‚" she said.

"You must also remember that the ANC is not only for Zulus and Xhosas. It is good that a person who is Venda has been given an opportunity to run the country‚" she said.

Mashele added that Ramaphosa should assist the elderly‚ help the poor to get houses and beef up the education system.

MORE

ANC top six a disaster‚ says political analyst

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga on Monday said the newly elected top six of the ANC was trouble waiting to happen.
Politics
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa won't save ANC from demise, say opposition leaders

Opposition parties were skeptical yet optimistic on Monday night after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected the new ANC president.
Politics
21 hours ago

#ANC54: Trade unions, business welcome Ramaphosa's victory

Business and trade unions are cautiously optimistic after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected the new president of the ANC on Monday night.
ANC Conference 2017
11 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Oliver Tambo ‘turning in his grave’‚ says Women’s League Politics
  2. ‘Patriarchy has once again reared its ugly head’ - Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  3. Ramaphosa's first test is... Politics
  4. Zuma’s fee-free education does not tackle Fees Must Fall Politics
  5. ANC Women's League troubled by male-dominated top six Politics

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
X