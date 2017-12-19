'We are ready for Ramaphosa!' sing Soweto residents

"We are ready … We are ready for Ramaphosa!"

This was one of the songs sung on Monday night by residents of a Soweto township where a house belonging to Cyril Ramaphosa's sister is located.

The songs celebrated his victory after a political drubbing of his opponent Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to become party president.

Community members of the township Chiawelo descended on the house in large numbers to dance‚ sing struggle songs‚ blow vuvuzelas‚ play music from their cars‚ rev car engines and even remix Dlamini-Zuma's campaign song.

"On your marks‚ get set‚ we're ready for Ramaphosa‚" they belted out.