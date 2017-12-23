Three people were killed and five others were injured when their station wagon rolled multiple times on the N3 close to the Reitz off ramp between Villiers and Warden in the Free State on Saturday afternoon.

According to ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen‚ injuries ranged from moderate to serious.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 12H05‚ most of the people were found lying outside of the vehicle. It is believed that they were all ejected from the vehicle.

“Upon further assessment‚ it was found that three of the patients sustained fatal injuries and they were declared dead on the scene. Five others were found to have sustained moderate to serious injuries‚” Van Huyssteen said.

ER24‚ and other medical services on the scene‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care‚ she said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics but police were on the scene for further investigations.”