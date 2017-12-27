The death of a child is at the centre of accusations of negligence by the Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services and counterclaims of assault by Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng‚ known as Prophet Mboro‚ on an EMS paramedic.

And now the mother of the child who died at Mboro’s church in Katlehong on Sunday is to lay a charge of assault against the Ekurhuleni emergency services on Wednesday morning.

Mboro confirmed this during an eNCA news interview on Wednesday morning‚ in which he repeatedly told the interviewer that she was not listening to him.

He told of how the mother had taken her child to a private doctor on Saturday and said she had been turned away from the Daveyton clinic. She then “took the child to the church and we called the ambulance”‚ which allegedly took about an hour to arrive.

In an interview later on Wednesday morning‚ Ekurhuleni EMS’s William Ntledi denied the ambulance took so long to respond.

Mboro described how the child “started to cry with a tiny voice” and “calling her father”. Mboro said that when the ambulance arrived the paramedics refused to come into the church‚ so he took the child to it.

He said the paramedic then asked the mother questions for 20 minutes during which they “threw the blame” on the mother for the child’s condition. He said that when they begged the paramedics to give the child oxygen‚ the equipment was thrown onto the bed‚ hitting the mother.

Mboro said the child’s family was distraught and the mother cried out: “Why do you do this to my child?”

Ntledi denied this‚ saying the paramedics followed prescribed procedures.

He told eNCA that as a result of a “misunderstanding” between Mboro and the paramedic‚ she had lacerations on her cheek.

“The pastor manhandled her” and a case has been opened‚ he said‚ adding that the paramedic had sought refuge in the fire department’s vehicle.

Mboro denied the paramedics were attacked: “Nobody beat anyone up.”

The pastor also described how the ambulance drove off with the doors still open‚ adding that it had then stopped church because the paramedic wanted to check the oxygen equipment’s air flow.

Ntledi said the paramedics had attended to the child and‚ after the “squabble”‚ declared the child dead.

He condemned the attack on EMS personnel.

Mboro accused EMS personnel of covering up their mistakes.

“There’s a dead child here‚” said Mboro.