South Africa

Boxing Day murder mars festivities on Durban beachfront

27 December 2017 - 10:42 By Matthew Savides
Image: ALON SKUY

The murder of a 21-year-old man on Durban's main beachfront on Boxing Day marred otherwise peaceful festivities in the coastal city.

Police have confirmed that the man was stabbed at about 9.30pm on the promenade at North Beach‚ one of the most popular beaches along the Golden Mile.

"The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention where he later died. A case of murder was opened at Durban Central police station for investigation‚" said SAPS spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

Rescue Care Paramedics operations director Garrith Jamieson said the man was stabbed in his "upper body".

"Rescue Care Paramedics were called to the beach front around 9pm for a stabbing incident‚" he said. "On arrival‚ paramedics found the man lying on the promenade. On assessment it was established that the man had sustained major injuries."

This incident came a day after a man was murdered in the central business district while trying to prevent a fight.

Zwane said: "[The man] was assaulted after he tried to separate a fight between his brother and the [murder] suspect. The suspect turned on him and assaulted him with a beer bottle."

The man's brother was also stabbed and taken to hospital.

