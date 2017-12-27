How special is your pavement special? Ever wondered if there is a little pedigree in your pooch? Or is his blood line pure pavement?

For just under R700 dog owners can now find out‚ thanks to a little doggie CSI. A DNA test‚ called MuttMix‚ is available in South Africa and it can tell the "tail" of your mutt’s ancestry.

All the owner needs to do is send a swab from their dog’s cheek for analysis and comparison against 100 breeds abroad. From that swab‚ MuttMix can identify up to eight genetic variants‚ including which breeds are more dominant.

Some experts say the test is just for fun‚ with value of the medical benefits test disputed. But knowing the different breeds that make up your mutt can help explain certain behavioural tics‚ and identify potential hip problems or allergies‚ according to Biped Personal Biotech owner Dominique Tricerry.

She says about 60 South Africans inquire about the tests each month. She helps conduct 30 to 40 tests each month at cost of R695.

On Facebook‚ customer Samantha Senior writes: