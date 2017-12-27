Cape Town City and Majoro part ways
Lehlohonolo Majoro has been released from his contract with Cape Town City, the club announced on Wednesday.
The 31 year old former Kaizer Chiefs striker did not get enough game time with the Citizens this season. He has played 12 matches this season and scored three times.
Major was in the last few months of his contract so rather than hold him until May, we decided to support him to find a new club where he can extend his career a few more years and get more game time. We welcome his return after football in Cape Town, and for now we wish him well— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 27, 2017
Club Announcement: As one of the founding members Major will always have a special place at this club. He loved it like a family and over his time here he defined what it means to be a Cape Town City player.— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 27, 2017
