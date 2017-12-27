Soccer

Cape Town City and Majoro part ways

27 December 2017 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE
Lehlohonolo Majoro of Cape Town City FC takes a shot during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Lehlohonolo Majoro of Cape Town City FC takes a shot during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on September 13, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Lehlohonolo Majoro has been released from his contract with Cape Town City, the club announced on Wednesday.


The 31 year old former Kaizer Chiefs striker did not get enough game time with the Citizens this season. He has played 12 matches this season and scored three times.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cape Town City and Majoro part ways Soccer
  2. Taste for tests changing as cricket evolves Cricket
  3. SA's 'white Sugar Ray' dies at 83 Sport
  4. AB to captain Proteas in the historic day-night‚ pink ball test against ... Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
X