The University of the Free State (UFS) says a ruling by the country’s highest court in favour of English being the sole medium of instruction at the institution was not a victory against Afrikaans as a language.

“The UFS will continue to develop Afrikaans as an academic language‚” the university said in reaction to a ruling by the Constitutional Court on Friday.

In a majority ruling‚ Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng denied an application by AfriForum which effectively sought to overturn the university’s 2016 decision to use English as the sole medium of instruction‚ replacing its policy of the parallel use of English and Afrikaans as mediums of instruction.

“The judgment by the Constitutional Court is not a victory against Afrikaans as language‚” said Professor Francis Petersen‚ Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the UFS.

“The UFS will continue to develop Afrikaans as an academic language. A key feature of the UFS Language Policy is flexibility and the commitment to strive for a truly multilingual environment.”

The university committed itself to helping students “to ensure their success as well as greater levels of academic literacy – especially in English.”