KZN man arrested for murder after allegedly shooting mourner at funeral
01 January 2018 - 15:35
A suspect has been arrested for a murder of man on his farm in the Cramond area in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.
Police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala refused to divulge the suspect's details‚ but had earlier told media the man was a farmer.
"At stage we can't divulge who the suspect is‚” she told TimesLIVE. “The matter is under police investigation."
She said the 66-year-old man had gone to a family’s house where a funeral was being held.
The suspect asked relatives to leave and an altercation resulted in a fight. It is not clear why he asked mourners to leave.
The man believed to be a farmer apparently opened fire and killed a 42-year-old who had "tried to intervene in the fight".
The suspect is in "behind bars"‚ Gwala said.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE