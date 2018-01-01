Cape Town lit up the sky at midnight

Thousands of Capetonians and visitors to the city had a mother of a New Year’s Eve party at the V&A Waterfront.

Before midnight people dined out in style or grabbed something to eat from various food trucks.

If they didn’t take in one of a number of pop-up entertainment on offer‚ then they danced away the time or took it cool with a jazz performance.

The new year came in with a bang – a spectacular fireworks display.