Cape Town lit up the sky at midnight
01 January 2018 - 15:32
Thousands of Capetonians and visitors to the city had a mother of a New Year’s Eve party at the V&A Waterfront.
Before midnight people dined out in style or grabbed something to eat from various food trucks.
If they didn’t take in one of a number of pop-up entertainment on offer‚ then they danced away the time or took it cool with a jazz performance.
The new year came in with a bang – a spectacular fireworks display.
