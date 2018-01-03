South Africa

Aliwal North electricity protesters bring N6 holiday traffic to a halt

03 January 2018 - 14:11 By Asanda Nini
Traffic in Aliwal North on 3 January 2018 as residents protest the newly amalgamated Walter Sisulu municipality which has failed to settle a R141-million Eskom bill.
Image: Aliwal North‏ @AliwalNorth Follow Follow @AliwalNorth

Holidaymakers heading back home got stuck on the N6 when Aliwal North protesters closed the route on Wednesday.

The route connects the Eastern Cape to the Free State and Gauteng.

Hundreds of motorists sat it out as community members blockaded the road in the town‚ which is on the border with the Free State.

Provincial traffic authorities and police had their hands full diverting the steady stream of traffic.

Travellers heading north started were being diverted at Komani‚ while inbound vehicles had to travel a few extra hours through Burgersdorp to avoid the blockade at Aliwal North.

Provincial transport spokeswoman Khuselwa Rantjie said the blockade was causing unnecessary delays for travellers.

There have been sporadic blockades on this section of road for the past three weeks.

Residents are angry with the newly amalgamated Walter Sisulu municipality which has failed to settle a R141-million Eskom bill‚ prompting the state utility to cut power daily to Aliwal North and Steynsburg. The cuts started on December 14.

