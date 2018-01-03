Bidvest Wits’ struggles and the frenetic pace of the Premier Soccer League combined for Steven Pienaar’s return to South African football at the club to “just not work out”‚ Wits coach Gavin Hunt has said.

Pienaar‚ a headline‚ coup signing ahead of big clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates returning from a glittering 14-year career in Europe in July‚ was released by last-placed Wits on Wednesday after six fruitless months.

“I think it’s just been a bit disappointing‚ because‚ you know‚ it’s just one of those things in football.

"It just maybe didn’t work‚” Hunt said on Thursday.

“Maybe the PSL is a different animal at the moment. It’s a very counterattack type of game.

“Turnover of possession is huge so the game goes from end to end – the midfield players don’t get time to get a breather on the ball.

“The tempo is different. It’s fast‚ fast‚ fast‚ fast. There’s no quick‚ slow‚ and then fast.

“So maybe‚ Steven having not played much the season before‚ and our preseason maybe was not very hard or heavy‚ because we looked a bit leggy ourselves‚ found it hard.

“He’s a good guy – I like Steven. What he’s achieved in the game has been phenomenal. And that’s how football is sometimes.”