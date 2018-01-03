One of the top achievers in matric at St John’s College in Johannesburg says he was able to ace his exams by focusing on what the prelims were testing.

Matthew Whyte‚ 18‚ from Featherbrooke Estate in the West Rand achieved nine distinctions in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) results released on Wednesday.

Whyte admitted that he did not study extensively long beforehand.

“I must be honest. I’m not the most diligent in terms of studying well in advance. I started studying for my first exam on October 11. I started studying two weeks in advance‚ going through all of my subjects.

“The best thing was that from my preliminary exams‚ I made a lot of notes for subjects. Prelims gave me a very good taste of what the finals would be like. When it came to studying for the finals‚ I didn’t have much to do‚” Whyte said.