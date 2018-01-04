Four dead after Shosholoza train crashes into truck, car

Four people have died after a Shosholoza Meyl train collided with a truck and a car on Thursday in the Free State‚ emergency services said.

Netcare 911 said on Twitter that it had confirmed four fatalities and around 40 injuries. The train derailed between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the Free State on Thursday morning

Video footage circulating on social media showed a fierce blaze engulfing at least one carriage‚ with firefighters battling to bring the flames under control.