Prasa lays blame for Shosholoza Meyl derailment on truck driver

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has blamed the collision between a Shosholoza Meyl train and a truck near Kroonstad in the Free State on Thursday morning on human error.

Prasa has confirmed that at least 18 people were killed in the tragedy.

Acting Prasa Rail CEO Mthuthuzeli Swartz told eNCA Prasa would be assisting the families if they chose to take legal action against the driver or the company that owns the truck.

Prasa said that the driver had tried to beat the train at a level crossing and made it halfway across before the train slammed into the back half of the trailer‚ dragging it for 400m.