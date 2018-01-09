South Africa

Train collision in Germiston

09 January 2018 - 08:53 By Naledi Shange
Two trains collided in Germiston on Tuesday morning‚ injuring several people. File photo.
Image: Chuck Coker (Flickr)

Metrorail has confirmed that a total of 30 people were injured in a train collision in Germiston on Tuesday morning.

Spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said there were no fatalities reported.

The incident happened after one train rear-ended a stationary train at the Geldenhuis train station.

"One of the trains was authorised to be stationary there and it was waiting for a manual signal for it to leave the station‚" said Mofokeng.

"We had some cable theft there and that is why we are using a manual system‚" she added.

The incoming train hit the stationary train from behind.

Both trains had commuters on board and were headed for Springs.

Mofokeng said officials were still clearing the railway lines and the train services had in the interim been suspended.

This incident comes less than a week after at least 19 people were killed a train crash in Kroonstad. The train was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg when it collided with an articulated tipper truck.

