Police have launched a manhunt for a man who apparently has a severely injured penis after he raped a pregnant woman in Mpumalanga.

The incident took place on Monday at a plantation on Spioenkop Road outside White River‚ when the woman was hitch-hiking with her five-year-old child while headed to the clinic‚ police said in a statement.

She was offered a lift by two occupants of a white Toyota Tazz. On the road she was threatened with a firearm and ordered not to scream while the suspects drove with her to the bushes.

According to the police‚ one of the men allegedly raped the three-months pregnant woman at knife-point in front of her child.

“Further information revealed that during the process‚ the woman managed to bite the private parts of the man‚ who ran away after the ordeal ... We appeal to all health institutions that‚ should they find a man with injured private parts‚ they must as soon as possible contact Constable Solly Mabuza on 082 730 7590 or call Crime Stop number 08600 10111.”