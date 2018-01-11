The decomposed body of a Zimbabwean was found on Wednesday behind the Marine Research Aquarium in Sea Point‚ Cape Town.

The male‚ estimated to be 50 years old‚ was found by a Sea Point police patrol after a member of the public raised the alarm.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the body was that of a homeless man who had been living on the streets in Sea Point for 12 years.

It was the second time this week that the body of a foreigner had been found in Sea Point. Rwandan doctor Raymond Dusabe‚ 40‚ was found murdered on Monday in his holiday flat in Bantry Place‚ a few hundred metres from the aquarium.

The Stellenbosch University website said Dusabe‚ Rwanda’s first gynaecological oncologist‚ grew up as a refugee in Burundi after some of his family were killed in the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

He returned to Rwanda in 1998 after completing high school and studied medicine at the National University of Rwanda before specialising in gynaecology at Stellenbosch.

Congolese national Junior Kamono appeared briefly in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after police arrested him for Dusabe’s murder.

Police have yet to conduct an autopsy on the body of the Zimbabwean man but the cases appear to be unrelated. An inquest docket has been opened.