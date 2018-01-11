Three arrested for stealing TV‚ shooting Florida man in the head
Three men have been arrested for a house robbery that took place in Florida in Johannesburg late last year.
CCTV footage of the incident showed the robbers shooting the owner of the home in the head and tearing a flat-screen television off the wall. He survived the shooting.
According to police spokesperson Sergeant Mpho More‚ detectives conducted an intelligence-driven operation that resulted in the arrest of all three suspects in Soweto on Wednesday.
More said the suspects will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of house robbery and attempted murder.
In the video‚ two men can be seen breaking into the home around 9.30pm. A woman and a small child are seen running to another room‚ where the shooter threatens them. He then tries to break a flat-screen TV off its mounting on a wall. A man then rushes into the room and the gunman immediately opens fire.
The wounded man is further assaulted and pushed into the other room‚ where the woman and child are hiding out. The second robber then enters the shot and both men struggle to remove the television set‚ eventually breaking it free and fleeing.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE