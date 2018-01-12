Crime doesn't have a nationality‚ says diaspora forum of Rustenburg drug rampage

About 200 foreigners have sought refuge at a police station in Rustenburg following Wednesday torching of six buildings believed to be drug dens by South Africans.

This is according to the chairperson of the African Diaspora Forum (ADF)‚ Marc Gbaffou.

He call for all stakeholders to work together to root out all criminals. “We [the ADF] are against any criminal activity; it does not matter who committed it.”

Gbaffou said it was disingenuous to call this a crime of a specific nation. “Foreign communities are easily connoted as criminals.”

He said all foreigners living in Rustenburg live in fear. “They are scared. They have since shut their businesses as they are scared the community might retaliate and attack them.”