A British Airways passenger says he spent his new year holiday in Cape Town itching after being bitten dozens of times by bedbugs on his flight.

Mike Gregory‚ 35‚ said he was bitten up to 150 times during the 11-hour flight from London. BA had told him the plane had since been fumigated.

“I had an incredibly itchy waist‚ torso and hands. I realised I had been bitten 120 to 150 times‚” Gregory told metro.co.uk.

“I was shocked and obviously appalled by it‚ I was amazed it was even possible to have bedbugs on a flight. It has ruined my family holiday.”

Gregory said he was flying to South Africa to be with his wife and children‚ and began itching hours after landing on New Year’s Eve.

He told metro.co.uk that he slept for most of the flight‚ and noticed flecks of blood on the bedsheets when he woke up. A doctor confirmed he had been bitten by bedbugs and warned him to stay out of the sun.

“This is not acceptable. It means it is quite likely that other passengers were bitten‚” said Gregory.

A BA spokesman told metro.co.uk the plane had been “fully treated” with no further reports of problems.

“We have been in touch with Mr Gregory to apologise. British Airways operates more than 280‚000 flights on 280 routes every year and reports of bedbugs are extremely rare.

“As soon as we are made aware‚ we take steps to investigate‚ cordon off and treat the seat as necessary.”