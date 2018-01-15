Registrations going smoothly at Capricorn TVET College

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela has visited the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane‚ where registration at the Capricorn Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College resumed on Monday.

The college suspended registration for new students last Thursday after six prospective students were injured in a stampede at its Polokwane campus.

Manamela went to the stadium to assess the registration process and expressed happiness that the registration process was running smoothly.

Manamela said of all the institutions where registrations had taken place‚ Capricorn was the only institution where there was a stampede last week.