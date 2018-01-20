Cape Town is set to get direct flights to Hong Kong.

Cathay Pacific‚ which is based in Hong Kong‚ is poised to announce the flights as it fights back against cut-throat competition from mainland Chinese carriers‚ the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday.

It said a year-round service would launch later this year‚ providing Cape Town with its first non-stop flights to Asia in more than six years.

Competition from the three state-run Chinese airlines and the private Hainan Airlines have been a thorn in Cathay Pacific’s side in the past couple of years.

Mainland airlines have gone head to head with Cathay Pacific‚ including offering significantly cheaper fares to the same destinations‚ the Post said.