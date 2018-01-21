The new Eskom board chairman Jabu Mabuza says he was humbled to receive a call asking if he would be willing to take on the job as head of the power utility’s board but it is not a task he accepted lightly.

Mabuza‚ who has been credited with the strong turnaround of Telkom in recent years‚ said on Saturday after the announcement that there was a general consensus across society that work needed to be done in terms of turning the South African economy around. Eskom was a key part of the economy‚ he said.

“I was quite humbled when I was asked to participate to find a solution in leading Eskom‚" Mabuza said.

“Eskom is a part of our daily lives and any problem that affects Eskom‚ affects every one of us. I accepted‚ but not lightly. I understand that this is a very‚ very big challenge – bigger than anything I have ever been involved in.”