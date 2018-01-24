South Africa

Cops bust international drug syndicate operating on KZN farms

24 January 2018 - 17:03 By Yasantha Naidoo
A joint team of The Hawks‚ National Intelligence Unit and home affairs members swooped on five properties on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast where they found dagga plants, cultivating equipment and a specialised hydroponics dagga lab.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal police on Wednesday bust a massive international syndicate allegedly operating a hydroponic dagga laboratory in Hibberdene‚ on the south coast.

The joint operation - which included members of The Hawks‚ National Intelligence Unit and home affairs - descended on five properties‚ including farms and townhouses‚ and made multiple arrests.

A drying rack holds some of the hydroponic dagga found in the Hibberdene bust.
Image: Supplied

KZN Hawks spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that the team‚ acting on information‚ clamped down on the clandestine operation - said to be worth hundreds of thousands of rands. They found dagga‚ cultivating equipment and specialised laboratories.

He said some of those arrested were foreign nationals‚ and that the illegal drugs were believed to have been transported out of KZN to other provinces as well as internationally.

"There were five different properties involved‚ including farms. At these properties - which couldn't be policed - the syndicate was operating in very secure premises. No one would have suspected their activities."

Mhlongo said this was a "huge bust" because of the reach of the syndicate in supplying the drugs.

