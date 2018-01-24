KZN Hawks spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that the team‚ acting on information‚ clamped down on the clandestine operation - said to be worth hundreds of thousands of rands. They found dagga‚ cultivating equipment and specialised laboratories.

He said some of those arrested were foreign nationals‚ and that the illegal drugs were believed to have been transported out of KZN to other provinces as well as internationally.

"There were five different properties involved‚ including farms. At these properties - which couldn't be policed - the syndicate was operating in very secure premises. No one would have suspected their activities."

Mhlongo said this was a "huge bust" because of the reach of the syndicate in supplying the drugs.