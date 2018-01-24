A strike by University of South Africa (Unisa) staff sparked renewed protest action by prospective students in Durban.

On Wednesday a group of nearly 100 student hopefuls blockaded Stalwart Simelane Street outside the city campus‚ using rocks and overturned bins.

Protracted wage negotiations between the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and Unisa remain deadlocked.

The students took to the streets to vent their frustration‚ under the watchful eye of police.