South Africa

Unisa students blockade Durban road

24 January 2018 - 11:15 By Jeff Wicks
Protesting UNISA students blocked Stalwart Simelane street in Durban.
Protesting UNISA students blocked Stalwart Simelane street in Durban.
Image: Jackie Clausen

A strike by University of South Africa (Unisa) staff sparked renewed protest action by prospective students in Durban.

On Wednesday a group of nearly 100 student hopefuls blockaded Stalwart Simelane Street outside the city campus‚ using rocks and overturned bins.

Protracted wage negotiations between the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) and Unisa remain deadlocked.

The students took to the streets to vent their frustration‚ under the watchful eye of police.

Unisa SRC representative Msizi Mbotho said the impasse between Nehawu and Unisa management negatively affected the prospective students.

"We are raising genuine issues but we are asking the police to cooperate with us innocents. But we are going to move peacefully because we know there is space at Westville Prison and we don't want to accommodate that space‚" Mbotho said to police.

After a brief standoff and negotiations between Ethekwini Metro Police and SRC members‚ the debris was cleared and roads were opened. 

READ MORE

Unisa in talks with Sasco following Sunnyside campus chaos

The management of the University of SA (UNISA) is currently locked in a meeting with the SA Students Congress in an effort to resolve issues that led ...
News
8 days ago

NSFAS to give bursaries‚ not loans‚ this year

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme will be granting bursaries instead of loans to undergraduate students this year in line with government’s ...
News
12 days ago

Is the ANC bent on radical policies? Here’s why the answer is no

When media cover a political party conference decision, it is best to report on the entire resolution, not just the exciting bits. This may reduce ...
Politics
13 days ago

Don't distort Zuma's free-education plan‚ says Manamela

President Jacob Zuma’s free education announcement should not be misinterpreted‚ says Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Buti Manamela.
Politics
13 days ago

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Baby Siwaphiwe's mom will spend five years in prison for fake ... South Africa
  2. DUT management claims it’s business as usual as strike enters day 8 South Africa
  3. School stationery worth hundreds sold for R69 in Eastern Cape South Africa
  4. We will deal with consumer debt‚ says Msimanga South Africa
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X