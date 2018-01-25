South Africa

Biker killed in rear-end collision

25 January 2018 - 19:51 By Timeslive
A biker was killed on Thursday afternoon on the N4 in Rustenburg. File photo.
Image: ER24

A biker‚ believed to be in his 60s‚ was killed on Thursday afternoon when his motorbike rear-ended a light motor vehicle on the N4 near a mall in Rustenburg in North West‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

“CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated‚ in an effort to revive the patient.

“Unfortunately‚ after some time‚ no vital signs returned‚ and the man was declared dead‚” Meiring said.

The driver of the light motor vehicle had fortunately escaped injury‚ he said.

