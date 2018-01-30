A man thought to be linked to the brutal murder‚ decapitation and dismemberment of a woman in Umbilo‚ Durban‚ last week was arrested on Monday.

The grim find was made by a passerby on Wednesday last week in the Pigeon Valley Park. The woman had been decapitated‚ and her breasts‚ genitals and several fingers removed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that a 32-year-old man had been detained.

“After thorough investigation and with the assistance by the community‚ a suspect was arrested and detained in Umbilo police station. Thorough interrogation led to the recovery of the missing finger as well as the head belonging to the victim‚” she said.

“The suspect will be charged with murder and will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court soon‚” she added.