Former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu's claim that the Life Esidimeni contract was ended to save money was dismantled on Tuesday.

Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy debunked the claim while giving evidence at the Life Esidimeni hearings‚ using documents that indicated that there was money available to look after mentally ill people.

The hearings aim to find out why 1‚700 patients were moved from Life Esidimeni homes into NGOs‚ without adequate food or nurses‚ leading to the deaths of 143 patients.

Mahlangu and at least three other officials in charge of the project testified‚ under oath‚ that the contract with Life Esidimeni was ended to save money.

Mahlangu said the Gauteng department of health was cash-strapped: "You rob Peter to pay Paul." Acting head of department Ernest Kenoshi also testified that the department owed suppliers R4-billion as of April 2017.

Creecy‚ however‚ testified that Mahlangu had been offered more money‚ in a letter she wrote to her‚ for the health department in 2014.