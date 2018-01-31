South Africa

Witbank cousins snatched in armed attack

31 January 2018 - 07:20 By Naledi Shange
13-year-old and her 15-month-old cousin were taken by a three-man armed gang in the middle of the night on Sunday.
A pair of cousins from Hlalanikahle in Witbank were kidnapped during an armed attack at their home at the weekend‚ police said on Wednesday.

The two are still missing. According to police‚ a 13-year-old girl and her 15-month-old cousin were taken by a three-man gang in the middle of the night on Sunday.

"According to information at police disposal‚ the trio broke a window and gained entry into the dining room of the house‚ where a 50-year-old woman is staying with her children and grandchildren‚" police said in a statement.

"Upon hearing the noise of the breaking window‚ the woman and her 18-year-old daughter came out of their rooms to investigate what was happening. They were threatened at gunpoint to be silent. The men then took two children from different rooms and vanished into the darkness."

After the gunmen left‚ the two women headed out of their house‚ trying to raise the alarm with their neighbours.

Community members searched the area while the police were called.

"Nothing else was taken from the house except the two children whose whereabouts still remain unknown‚" said police.

A case of housebreaking and kidnapping has been opened.

