A rare glimpse inside a Ndebele teen's 'path of pride' into womanhood
Bald‚ beautiful‚ bare-breasted and beaming with pride‚ 17-year-old Thokozile Kabini is nothing but content and filled with pride for her working-class parents‚ who broke the bank for her rite of passage.
The teenager has recently returned from a month-long seclusion as part of a female initiation‚ a rite of passage held dear by the deeply traditional Ndebele people of the former KwaNdebele homeland‚ north east of Pretoria‚ in Mpumalanga.
Though shrouded in secrecy‚ it is widely held that the initiate stay indoors in a closely-guarded temporary hut specifically built for the ritual in the homestead. She is not seen by anyone but her mother and her trusted minder‚ usually a family member who has walked the same path.
Until the last day of the month‚ she will have no contact with the outside world.
“At first I was not keen on the ritual but I changed my mind when my parents explained its significance. I accepted that have a responsibility‚ as an Ndebele woman‚ to learn and protect my tradition and culture. I do not regret it‚” the Grade 12 pupil told TimesLIVE.
Thokozile‚ who wants to be a medical doctor‚ believes she has changed. She is no longer the teenager she was before she embarked on the journey in early December.
To symbolise her transition‚ she assumed the name “Vamuhle” (which means the “always beautiful”) as a stamp of approval.
She joins the select group of Ndebele women ready to pass on the Ndebele female initiation‚ mostly carried out during school holidays.
The ritual is a big deal for her working-class parents. Thokozile is the first born of their three daughters and they broke the bank to ensure that she goes through the ritual.
Mawaza Kabini‚ Thokozile’s father‚ is a teacher and well-known actor and comedian who plays the part of Ikosi Masango in the popular IsiNdebele radio drama “Osemsamo Limphosa Emnyango” on IkwekweziFM.
He spent more than R100 000 to feed and entertain more than 1000 guests who attended the festivities.
“I slaughtered three cows‚ that’s already R25 500. R30 000 on groceries and R30 000 on drinks. Then you have your tents‚ chairs‚ plates‚ mobile fridge. It is not cheap‚ but I am proud of what I have done for my daughter‚” he said.
Her mother‚ Monica‚ an government admin clerk‚ said now she has a grown up woman she can share anything with.
“I am proud because the journey instils the respect of who she is. It is about respect for our tradition and culture‚” she said.
Bafunani Skhosana‚ an Ndebele elder‚ said the ritual plays a critical role in the morals of the Ndebele people.
“Respect for your culture means respect for your elders and respect for what you are…that is what makes us distinctively Ndebele‚ hence the secrecy of the ritual‚” she said.
Skhosana said Thokozile becomes an integral part of the Ndebele way of life and she will strive to ensure those after her travel the same path of pride.
