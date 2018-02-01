Bald‚ beautiful‚ bare-breasted and beaming with pride‚ 17-year-old Thokozile Kabini is nothing but content and filled with pride for her working-class parents‚ who broke the bank for her rite of passage.

The teenager has recently returned from a month-long seclusion as part of a female initiation‚ a rite of passage held dear by the deeply traditional Ndebele people of the former KwaNdebele homeland‚ north east of Pretoria‚ in Mpumalanga.

Though shrouded in secrecy‚ it is widely held that the initiate stay indoors in a closely-guarded temporary hut specifically built for the ritual in the homestead. She is not seen by anyone but her mother and her trusted minder‚ usually a family member who has walked the same path.

Until the last day of the month‚ she will have no contact with the outside world.

“At first I was not keen on the ritual but I changed my mind when my parents explained its significance. I accepted that have a responsibility‚ as an Ndebele woman‚ to learn and protect my tradition and culture. I do not regret it‚” the Grade 12 pupil told TimesLIVE.

Thokozile‚ who wants to be a medical doctor‚ believes she has changed. She is no longer the teenager she was before she embarked on the journey in early December.