The Western Cape is keen to conduct an audit to identify all place names that are seen as offensive‚ as part of a process to develop a common national identity‚ social cohesion and inclusivity within the province.

Cultural affairs minister in the province‚ Anroux Marais‚ said in a statement that proposed name changes would be processed in accordance with the Western Cape policy for the Naming and Renaming of Geographical Features and the South African Geographical Names Council Act.

"On 2 February 1990‚ former President FW de Klerk announced the release of Nelson Mandela‚ which would set off a chain of events leading to the subsequent end of apartheid in South Africa‚" said Marais‚ adding the call for the audit was "in commemoration of the dawn of democracy‚ and as we celebrate Tata Madiba’s centenary".

Submissions of offensive names must reach the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport by March 31.

The online audit form can be accessed on this link: and submitted by email to: geonames@westerncape.gov.za

The prescribed audit form (English‚ Afrikaans and Xhosa) is also available on the website of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport along with copies of the relevant policy and legislation. It can be accessed using this link.