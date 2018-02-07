Gauteng residents can expect more rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in the next seven days‚ the SA Weather Service said on Wednesday.

“We are expecting showers [on Wednesday] until 10 am and again thunder showers in the afternoon and overnight‚” said forecaster Victoria Nurse.

She said isolated and scattered showers can be expected for the next seven days in the evenings into mornings.

“Temperatures will remain mostly warm. We are not expecting a heat wave in the next week‚” Nurse said.

She said Mpumalanga‚ Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal will also experience some rainfall in the next seven days.