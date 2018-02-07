Gautrain confirms delays‚ taxi protest strands commuters
Delays are being experienced on the Gautrain service in Pretoria and the OR Tambo International Airport for the second day‚ while a taxi protest is affecting commuters in Hammanskraal.
Trains on the P-Line are delayed by approximately 20 minutes. The Airport service is operating with delays of approximately 12 minutes. The technicians are attending and we'll keep you updated in this regard.— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) February 7, 2018
We are experiencing delays of approximately 30 minutes on the airport service only. Technicians are attending to the problem. Trains on the P-line are operating to schedule. We will keep you updated.— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) February 6, 2018
Major delays on the #Gautrain today and no alerts via app or SMS @TheGautrain pic.twitter.com/D5kZb1bz8z— Kim (@Kimisinacult) February 7, 2018
What hell is going on with #gautrain today.been here for 50 min no train..— Melusi (@MelusiM86) February 7, 2018
Last night‚ the service told a passenger stuck near the airport: "One of the 3 exit booms was blocked by a passenger. The vehicle has been moved and all three gates are now operational".
We are stuck at Rhodsfield station traffic very bad @TheGautrain @TrafficSA we can't get out of the station.— Bumbs B (@bumbsB) February 6, 2018
In Hammanskraal‚ travel is affected by an ongoing protest over government's decision to prevent taxi drivers entering the CBD.
No taxis or busses from #Makapanstad to #Hammanskraal commuters are stranded #asizi #taxistrike— Mmane Stokie Makhubz (@suzisto) February 7, 2018
Taxi- Areyeng and Bus Protest in Hammanskraal. No exit & Entry into and out of Hammanskraal @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/PG9m2ocVMi— 👑 Her Leadership 👸🏽 (@Kerotse_K) February 7, 2018
Comment from the city and Gautrain about today's delays is awaited.
