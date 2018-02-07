South Africa

Gautrain confirms delays‚ taxi protest strands commuters

07 February 2018 - 07:42 By Timeslive
The Gautrain. File photo
The Gautrain. File photo
Image: HALDEN KROG

Delays are being experienced on the Gautrain service in Pretoria and the OR Tambo International Airport for the second day‚ while a taxi protest is affecting commuters in Hammanskraal.

Last night‚ the service told a passenger stuck near the airport: "One of the 3 exit booms was blocked by a passenger. The vehicle has been moved and all three gates are now operational".

In Hammanskraal‚ travel is affected by an ongoing protest over government's decision to prevent taxi drivers entering the CBD.

Comment from the city and Gautrain about today's delays is awaited.

