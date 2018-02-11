The fire at Buffelsrivier and Zanddrift in the Western Cape has been extinguished while the active fire on the northern side of the Kammanassie Mountain appears to have burnt itself out and is now contained‚ CapeNature says.

“All ground teams including CapeNature‚ Eden District Municipality and Working On Fire will continue with mopping up to ensure no flare-ups occur‚” CapeNature said in an update on Sunday.

To date the total area burnt was 11‚000ha‚ it said‚ adding that no structures had been damaged.

The fire in the Swartberg Mountains also remained contained.

“No smoke or flames are visible in the area. CapeNature and Working on Fire teams will continue to monitor the area to eliminate flare-ups‚” Cape Nature said.