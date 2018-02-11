South Africa

Fires in Western Cape contained

11 February 2018 - 15:21 By Timeslive
The northern side of the Kammanassie Mountain burnt itself out.
The northern side of the Kammanassie Mountain burnt itself out.
Image: 123rf/Lukas Gojda

The fire at Buffelsrivier and Zanddrift in the Western Cape has been extinguished while the active fire on the northern side of the Kammanassie Mountain appears to have burnt itself out and is now contained‚ CapeNature says.

“All ground teams including CapeNature‚ Eden District Municipality and Working On Fire will continue with mopping up to ensure no flare-ups occur‚” CapeNature said in an update on Sunday.

To date the total area burnt was 11‚000ha‚ it said‚ adding that no structures had been damaged.

The fire in the Swartberg Mountains also remained contained.

“No smoke or flames are visible in the area. CapeNature and Working on Fire teams will continue to monitor the area to eliminate flare-ups‚” Cape Nature said.

Most read

  1. Fires in Western Cape contained South Africa
  2. Police committee slams involvement of senior cops in crime South Africa
  3. SA peacekeeping troops under investigation for torture of civilians South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Mantashe’s daughter 'defamed' | Coetzee's reasons | ... Ideas
  5. Man killed in collision on R55 South Africa

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
#Zexit- South Africans have a laugh at the expense of Jacob Zuma
X