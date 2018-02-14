Love – and money – in the air this Valentine’s Day
14 February 2018 - 06:00
From R5,000 splurges on red roses and millions of rands on rings, South Africans are not scared to spend on Valentine’s Day .
Online florist and gift delivery company NetFlorist’s business has grown by 1,400% in the run-up to Valentine's Day as more than 200,000 red rose stems have already been ordered.
But it’s not just gifts. Fancy date nights take the top spot globally, with 40% share of spend and 75% of transactions.
But flowers still remain a symbol of romance.
Transactions from over 200 territories across the globe show that lovers are opting for just a single rose instead of elaborate bouquets.
For more on this story, visit Times Select here.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE