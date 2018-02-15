South Africa

WATCH: Zuma is gone – but we’ll miss his charisma

15 February 2018 - 09:38

President Jacob Zuma resigned as South Africa’s head of state – after courting controversy for years – on Wednesday evening during a televised address to the nation.

Although many will remember Zuma for the corruption scandals that plagued his presidency and the effect on SA’s economy, we will sure miss his charisma.

Here are some of the moments of his reign that turned him into the president with charm.

