South Africa

KZN homes destroyed and bridges washed away in downpour

19 February 2018 - 13:46 By Suthentira Govender
Heavy rainfall has wrecked houses and washed away bridges in Northern KwaZulu-Natal on 19 February 2018.
Image: SUPPLIED

Heavy rain lashed the northern region of KwaZulu-Natal leaving a trail of disaster in the region - washing away bridges‚ destroying homes‚ displacing residents and uprooting trees.

The Jozini area was particularly hard hit by the downpour‚ which hit on Friday‚ following a warning by the South African Weather Services (SAWS) of heavy rainfall in the northern parts of the province.

The weather service issued another alert on Monday‚ predicting severe thunderstorms and possible localised flooding as well as hail in “uMfolozi‚ uMhlathuze and Mtubatuba”.

uMkhanyakude district municipality spokesman Mdu Dlamini said a disaster management team had been deployed to the area to assist displaced residents whose homes had been flooded.

“Disaster management are there... More than five bridges have collapsed around Jozini‚” he added.

Msawakhe Mayisela‚ a spokesman for the Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs department‚ said no fatalities had been reported.

“About five houses have been damaged. The area experienced a lot of rainfall which resulted in rivers bursting their banks‚” said Mayisela.

Disaster management teams have been providing food and blankets to affected residents.

