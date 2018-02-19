South Africa

R34m vanishes from Marikana community project

19 February 2018 - 06:37 By Kyle Cowan
BEATEN UP Wilhelmina Phiri (50) says she was assaulted for asking questions over a R34-million agriculture project that was supposed to have been started near her home in Marikana in 2016. The project has vanished off the radar after the community was told funding was approved.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

A Marikana woman is living in fear after she was beaten and kicked by a man who lives in her street‚ allegedly for asking questions about R34-million for a community upliftment project that has vanished into thin air.

After Wilhelmina Phiri‚ 50‚ met municipal officials at the Bojanala District Municipality in Rustenburg this month to speak about the Marikana Agri-Hub project that was meant to have started last year‚ a young man in an ANC T-shirt approached her and asked her to stop asking questions about the project.

The project‚ which was meant to operate on 180ha provided by mining company Lonmin‚ would have created 100 jobs initially and at least double that in its second phase‚ according to the service provider.

