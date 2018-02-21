South Africa

Five police officers killed in attack on Eastern Cape police station

21 February 2018 - 07:38 By Gareth Wilson
A gang of robbers allegedly attacked the station in the small town‚ situated between Mthatha and Queenstown‚ during the early hours of the morning. File photo.
Eastern Cape police stations are on high alert following an attack at the Ngcobo station on Wednesday morning.

A gang of robbers allegedly attacked the station in the small town‚ situated between Mthatha and Queenstown‚ during the early hours of the morning.

Provincial police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni confirmed that five male officers were fatally shot. Two more male officers were shot and wounded. The two were taken to hospital‚ where they received medical attention and discharged.

Five other female officers who were on duty are receiving trauma counselling.

Police officials are on the scene.

- HeraldLIVE

