South Africa

WATCH | Argentinian officials raid apartment - find hundreds of snakes

22 February 2018 - 11:46 By Reuters

Officials from Argentina's environment ministry have retrieved more than 200 snakes from an apartment in Buenos Aires.

Authorities in Argentina were surprised when a report of illegal activity led to the discovery of more than 200 snakes in an apartment in Buenos Aires.

The snakes ranged from pythons to the rare emerald tree boa, and the officials believe they were intended to be sold on the black market.

A man linked to the flat has been arrested for illegal animal trafficking, the snakes meanwhile are being kept by Argentina's Environment Ministry until a permanent home can be found for them.

READ MORE

China seizes 12 tonnes of endangered pangolin scales

Nearly 12 tonnes of smuggled pangolin scales have been confiscated by Chinese officials -- the country's largest-ever seizure of the endangered ...
News
2 months ago

SA's portable DNA labs to help stamp out wildlife crime

Like a fingerprint‚ DNA does not lie.
News
3 months ago

Wildlife crime is 'expensive security challenge'

Incidents of rhino poaching have tripled in Southern Africa since 2010‚ which has serious social consequences‚ a new study reveals.
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Hawks seize major abalone consignment at Durban harbour Sci-Tech
  2. Taxi drivers killed as bullets fly at Cape Town rank South Africa
  3. Education team probes food poisoning claims at Ngqeleni school South Africa
  4. Abducted couple's car central to terror investigation South Africa
  5. Inside the greatest show on Earth: how Trump won America Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hundreds of snakes discovered in Argentinean apartment
Ford Kugas are still ticking time bombs‚ says victim of latest blaze
X