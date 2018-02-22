WATCH | Argentinian officials raid apartment - find hundreds of snakes

Authorities in Argentina were surprised when a report of illegal activity led to the discovery of more than 200 snakes in an apartment in Buenos Aires.

The snakes ranged from pythons to the rare emerald tree boa, and the officials believe they were intended to be sold on the black market.

A man linked to the flat has been arrested for illegal animal trafficking, the snakes meanwhile are being kept by Argentina's Environment Ministry until a permanent home can be found for them.