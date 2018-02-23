A Boeing 737 will be transported to Fourways Mall - between Johannesburg and Pretoria - on Tuesday‚ potentially affecting traffic on the busy route‚ according to organisers.

"Motorists are advised of potential traffic delays" between 5am and 5pm.

Affected areas include Jet Park‚ Isando‚ Choolorkop‚ Midrand‚ Dainfern and Fourways.

The plane is being transported for the launch of KidZania in South Africa.

KidZania is a Mexican chain of indoor entertainment that comprises mini cities built inside malls.

It will be located within Fourways Mall and is scheduled to open to the public late 2018.

The Fourways KidZania will be 8‚000m² in size and will anchor the family entertainment offering within the mall.