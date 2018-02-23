The City of Tshwane has appointed board members to its economic development and housing entities.

The new board members to the Tshwane Economic Development Agency (TEDA) and Housing Company Tshwane (HCT) were approved by council on Thursday.

“We are pleased that Council yesterday approved the boards whose mandates are geared towards accelerating and intensifying service delivery and the generation of investment. The DA-led multiparty administration‚ as well as Council‚ is satisfied with the appointment of the suitable candidates‚ who possess the appropriate balance of knowledge‚ experience and independence to discharge their governance role and responsibilities objectively and thus optimising the functions of the entities‚” said Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga on Friday.

Msimanga said it had become clear that the city needed to develop a clear mandate for the entities to avoid duplication with other internal departments of the council.

“Further‚ there were serious concerns regarding their performance which we are committed to addressing by infusing this new blood and closely monitoring their progress. They are special purpose vehicles whose focus is on a service delivery of a much more bespoke nature than that of the normal departments‚” he said.

TEDA is tasked with the primary objective of cultivating an environment within which the City of Tshwane can grow its investment and create opportunities for Tshwane residents.

On the other hand‚ HCT is tasked with setting up and managing good quality‚ affordable rental housing for qualifying tenants who cannot be accommodated in the formal private rental market.

Sufficient measures will be put in place to monitor and evaluate the operations of the entities‚ Msimanga said.