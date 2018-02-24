Task team established to hunt down cop’s killers

A task team has been established to investigate the murder of a police officer during a robbery at a supermarket in KwaMaphumulo on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Friday.

The 45-year-old police captain was off duty at the time of the incident. Police said an unknown number of suspects allegedly entered a hardware store on Friday afternoon and robbed the employees of an undisclosed amount of money.

They then proceeded to a nearby supermarket where they entered using the back entrance. Upon entering‚ the suspects saw the police officer inside the supermarket. They shot him and fled in their getaway vehicle.

The injured policeman was rushed to hospital where he later died. The suspects are still large.

KZN acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa has condemned the brutal murder of the police officer.

“It is with great sadness to learn about the horrendous acts by criminals who are targeting police officers. Such acts are very barbaric and we will not rest until we apprehend the perpetrators involved. Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the captain. A task team has been formed to ensure that the suspects are arrested and prosecuted‚” he said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact the Maphumulo police on 032 481 4400 or any nearest police station. Or they can contact the Crime Stop number 09600 10111.